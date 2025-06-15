Marriage counselor, entrepreneur and Shunamite Women founder Pastor Martha Chitoma Chishimba is shaking tables with a controversial message to wives. She says even if your husband is a womaniser or a known heartbreaker, your duty as a woman is to honour him by waking him up with a kiss, kneeling by the bed, and saying, “Good morning, my king.” She says love in marriage isn’t something to wait for, it’s something women must lead with, no matter the man’s flaws. Pastor Martha’s remarks, made during a High-Tea Ichibwanse, a women’s gathering held at Sunrise Haven Lodge in Mumbwa last Sunday, have gone viral, sparking mixed reactions. While some have praised her for promoting humility and intentional love in marriage, others...