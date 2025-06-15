A 39-year-old woman of Lusaka has taken her husband to court seeking a divorce, alleging that he insults her in front of their children. Mumbi Phiri told the court that her husband, Malilo Banda, regularly called her a prostitute and claimed that she had a bad vaginal odour. Phiri said after enduring repeated insults, she lost her temper and bit Banda on the eye. When the matter came before Magistrate Lewis Mumba at the Matero Local Court, Banda told the court that Phiri had a habit of biting him during arguments and once pulled his testicles, forcing him to beg for dear life. Banda told the court that Phiri was “like a lion,” saying she had bitten him on various...