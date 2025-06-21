Robert Banda says while numbers are important in the music industry, they should never overshadow the value of meaningful content that connects with listeners. The Amarula hitmaker says the numbers game has become a key factor for artistes hoping to secure collaborations and industry deals, especially on platforms like Spotify, where streams are used as a measure of success. He says although Amarula tops the streaming charts, there are lesser-known songs from the same album that have made a huge impact internationally, despite receiving little attention locally. He notes that in Zambia, people often look down on certain music projects based on numbers alone, without considering the emotional connection and long-lasting value of the content. Reberto explains that while an...