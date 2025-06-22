A LUSAKA man has dragged his wife to court seeking a divorce, lamenting that she denies him his conjugal rights. Harrison Banda told the Matero Local Court that his wife only allows him to have sex once a week or sometimes just twice a month. He said his wife, Georgina Banda, moved out of their matrimonial bedroom. When he asked her why, she told him she was no longer sexually attracted to him. In her defence, Georgina told Magistrate Lewis Mumba that she stopped having sex with Banda after he suggested that she start sleeping with other men. However, Banda countered that it was actually Georgina who would often advise him to start seeing other women or move out of...