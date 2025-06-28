Indi K is one of the few female musicians in Zambia who made a big name for herself in a male-dominated music industry. She began her music journey in 2004 and quickly became popular with songs that many people, especially millennials grew up singing and dancing to. Her music was so good and well-loved that even younger generations who didn’t grow up in her era still enjoy it today. Her first big step into the music world happened while she was still a pupil at Kabulonga Girls. The Sakala Brothers hired the school choir to sing on a song called The New Dawn and Indi K was part of that choir. That experience gave her the confidence and inspiration to...