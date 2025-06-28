Zambia’s representative at the 2025 Miss Supranational pageant, Namakau Nawa, left the audience on their feet and the judges in awe when she took to the stage in traditional Chitenge attire, performing the Ngoni classic ‘Lishombe’ by Moses Sakala and Angela Nyirenda. Namakau, who was crowned Miss Supranational Zambia in March 2025, has also made history by becoming the first Zambian delegate to win all five major competition challenges, solidifying her status as one of the most outstanding African contestants in the history of the pageant. Competing against 65 other international contestants in Nowy Sącz, Poland, she impressed judges and fans alike with her intelligence, elegance, creativity, and commanding presence on stage, leading her to dominate in five distinct categories...