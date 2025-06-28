After filling up Levy Cinemas with his film ‘Contravene’, Zambian filmmaker Wyclif Mwamba is back with another project. His next movie, titled ‘The Pawn’, is already generating a lot of talk ahead of its shoot, scheduled to begin on July 4, 2025. In an interview, Mwamba shared that the inspiration for ‘The Pawn’ came during a coffee chat with Mwaka Mugala, popularly known as Zuba, and their conversation moved him so much that he decided to write a movie in which she will be the lead actress. ‘The Pawn’ will be produced and edited by Mwamba and one of his goals is to create a platform for Zambian films, which has long been a challenge in the industry. With funding...