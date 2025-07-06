LET’S talk about Lusaka nightlife and the girls who run it, and yes, this story is rated 18+, so buckle up. International DJ and music producer Marvin Bwalya, alias DJ Switcher, has seen it all from behind the decks, but even he is stunned by how much the game has changed. He says we’re in a generation where girls aren’t afraid to walk up to a guy and say they want to sm*sh him. DJ Switcher warns that some people carry a “bad aura” and being intimate with them can make things in your life go south. He was speaking during a recent appearance on the Yatu Podcast, hosted by Francis and Christine. DJ Switcher: Girls will walk up to...