IK Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation, has donated school supplies and a borehole to two different schools in Chongwe and Chilanga districts. Demonstrating that “kindness goes a long way”, the organisation put smiles on pupils by donating 380 school bags, drinks, biscuits, exercise books, erasers, drinking bottles and pencils to 380 pupils at Chakwela Makumbi Community School on Saturday in Chilanga. Speaking during the distribution of supplies, Kafue District Education Board Secretary Nathan Kasune expressed his excitement, stating that government had embraced its partnership with IK. “I’m excited to see learners today who are willing to learn because education is free. We are now receiving support from various organisations because government recognises the partnership with other NGOs like IK Charitable...