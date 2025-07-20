NKANA lawmaker Binwell Mpundu has become one of Zambia’s most talked-about members of parliament, all thanks to his blunt language. He’s now famously known for challenging fellow MPs with local phrases like “ichimutwe” (big head) and “yateke panshi” (sit down). While this conduct recently landed him a seven-day suspension from Parliament, Mpundu says his straight-talking way isn’t just a political strategy; it’s a direct result of being bullied in high school. Being bullied in school, Mpundu says, forced him to learn how to stand up for himself. Now in Parliament, the MP refuses to be silenced by those who try to intimidate him. He insists that terms like “ichimutwe” aren’t insults, but rather everyday language used in defence when provoked....