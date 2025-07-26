AFTER more than a decade of delivering lyrical fire, Cleo Ice Queen is stepping away from hip hop. Though the genre still runs through her veins, she says it has changed a lot since she first fell in love with it, and she wants to leave the stage while the audience is still clapping. Cleo Ice Queen, a three-time winner in the Best Female Southern Africa category, at the 2015 and 2021 AFRIMMAs, and the 2022 AFRIMA, recently released her final hip hop project, I AM HER. The 11-track album features a dynamic mix of local and international artistes, highlighting her growth and versatility over the years. Cleo’s mainstream breakthrough came around 2011–2012, with hits like Big Dreams featuring JK....