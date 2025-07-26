THE Professional Filmmakers Guild says it would be unfair to judge the entire industry based on the actions of two individuals involved in unfortunate situations. Film producer David Kazadi was recently involved in multiple sexual videos that went viral, and he is now facing police charges. Professional Filmmakers Guild Chairperson Lawrence Thompson says such scandals aren’t unique to the film industry, citing a past incident involving a politician. He has, however, warned against recording private moments, stating that in today’s digital age, anything that is recorded can easily be leaked and damage one’s reputation. Thompson further says this should serve as a learning experience for the industry, urging professionals to protect one another and ensure such situations don’t happen again....