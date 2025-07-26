LIFE never ‘smiled’ at Mbangweta Mwendaweli, alias, Ty2, after the collapse of his nine-year marriage to the same woman who starred in the video for his 2003 hit song Smile. He recalls being so lost and numb that he sought refuge in a dangerous routine, where straight from work, he found himself at the bar, and strip club. “It became a cycle,” he says. Ty2, now a pastor, gospel artiste, and remarried, says he lost weight because of all the drinking as he was consuming more alcohol than food and didn’t even notice the change. During his appearance on Truth Tuesday with Mag44, the singer said people won’t stop asking about his past relationship and he’s starting to wonder if...