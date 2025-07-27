“Please, when we leave this place, it’s my prayer that you don’t judge, because you have been waiting for the body and it didn’t come,” said Fr John Mwelwa as he stood before a packed congregation at St Ignatius Catholic Parish, acknowledging the tension that had rippled through the church that morning. Mourners had gathered to celebrate the life of Mwamba Josephat Kasonde, who died suddenly after collapsing, but the body was not brought to the church as expected. Instead, it was taken directly to Memorial Park for burial. The unexpected change sparked confusion among some family members, though no official explanation was given. Despite the absence, Kasonde’s side of the family proceeded with a full service. Notably absent from...