A 37-YEAR-OLD Kasupe man has filed for divorce, accusing his wife of infidelity after finding his name saved as “father of my children” on her phone, while another man was saved as “my favourite”. Fred Chinyemba told the Matero Local Court that his wife, Blessings Lungu, 31, cheated on him with two different men on separate occasions. Appearing before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Chinyemba said he would often receive reports while at work that his wife was meeting a man in the flower gardens at night. In her defence, Lungu told the court that she was never in love with Chinyemba, claiming that he raped her and they only got married because she became pregnant. Despite her defence, Chinyemba insisted on...