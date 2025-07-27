A LUSAKA woman has dragged her mother-in-law to court, seeking both reconciliation and custody of her children. Sarah Dube told the Matero Local Court that her mother-in-law, Edna Daka, has denied her access to her children ever since her husband passed away. The case was heard before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, where Dube lamented that her late husband’s family didn’t inform her of his death, and she only found out later from a mutual friend. In response, Daka told the court that Dube has been absent from her children’s lives and hasn’t seen them in the past nine months. However, Dube defended herself, stating that she did not neglect her children but had left them in the family home with their...