Imagine having over 64 million streams on your music, but not get fully paid for the streams. That’s the bitter reality facing Zambian rapper Jemax, who says he feels robbed by one of Africa’s biggest music streaming platforms, Boomplay. His songs have topped charts across the country, yet the artiste behind the music says he hasn’t been paid in nearly two years. Now, Jemax is raising his voice not just for himself, but for the entire Zambian music industry. He’s calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene, warning that without government action, streaming platforms like Boomplay will continue to exploit local talent. In an interview with Diggers Lite, he explains that many artistes are trapped in this difficult situation. Even...