There are stories that break your heart even before they finish. Stories that make your chest heavy and your eyes filled with tears. Such is the story of Dr Moses Kafwabulula, a young man with two medical degrees who now rides a bicycle around town delivering parcels just to survive. At only 27 years old, he gave nearly a decade of his youth to study medicine, hoping to heal others but instead found himself fighting to heal from the wounds the system gave him. He once wore a white coat and walked hospital corridors, responding to emergencies, saving lives and risking his own without a salary. But when the time came for him to need help when he walked into...