Gospel artiste Ausward Chitete, best known for his hit song Yahweh, has shared the heartbreaking story of how he lost his wife and one-year-old daughter in a tragic road accident in 2013, just two years after getting married. Speaking on the My Story podcast, Chitete recalled how his wife and child were travelling from Ndola to Lusaka when the bus they were on collided in Chibombo, killing both of them. His wife had just secured a job with the Ministry of Health and was travelling to collect her appointment letter. What made the situation more painful was the reaction from some people in his community. As his music career began to grow after the release of Yahweh, some accused him...