Pompi is back with a brand new song, Greater, and this time, he’s not just singing, he’s also behind the camera, directing the music video himself. In an interview, the award-winning artiste revealed that while many fans don’t realise it, he directs most of his videos under his real name, Chaka Nyathando. Greater’s video, he said, was done entirely in-house, showcasing just how hands-on he is with his craft. Although it may have seemed like he’d been quiet, Pompi explained that this has actually been one of his shortest breaks between releases. Following his last album Pole Pole, he felt it was the right moment to share Greater, which he describes as both a worship song and a prayer. “This...