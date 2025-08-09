The global entertainment movement ROARR officially launched with a groundbreaking event at Mosi-Oa-Tunya (Victoria Falls), where musicians Wezi, James Sakala, and Maureen Lilanda joined forces to bring a stunning musical experience to life. These artistes were at the heart of the launch, performing ‘Waterfalls Never End’, a reorchestrated track that set the tone for the revolutionary event. The track, which features the trio, alongside the Mukuni village choir and The Amplified Band, became a symbol of ROARR’s commitment to showcasing local talent and global collaboration. The launch event at Victoria Falls was nothing short of extraordinary, marking a significant milestone for the ROARR project. This performance set a world record for the largest ever projection onto a natural water canvas....