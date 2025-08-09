Y-Celeb’s manager, Tiyeze Simfukwe, has dismissed social media speculation that his artiste was punched by fellow rapper Slapdee, insisting that the incident was misrepresented. He claims Slapdee rarely performs freely in Kitwe because he fears Y-Celeb and his crew, and that during an attempt to resolve their differences, it was actually Slapdee who tried to push Y-Celeb but ended up shoving a police officer instead. The incident happened backstage at the 95th Agricultural and Commercial Show, where 20 local artistes were lined up to entertain showgoers. According to Simfukwe, tensions flared when Y-Celeb approached Slapdee, who was in the company of police officers, in an effort to talk things out. Speaking to Diggers Lite, Simfukwe, popularly known as Nigga 14,...