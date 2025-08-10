An 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil broke down in tears after the Matero Local Court ordered her to leave her boyfriend’s house and return to her parents. Gift Shambata had been living with her 20-year-old boyfriend, Donald Chanda, since falling pregnant. But her father, 52-year-old businessman Kiwani Shambata of Kabanana, disapproved of the arrangement and sued Chanda for damages. Appearing before Magistrate Hariet Mulenga, Shambata told the court that Gift would often sneak out of the family home and return the following day. He said it was during these absences that she became pregnant. “My name is Kiwani Chambata, I am 52, I am a business man from Kabanana. I want K33,000 as damage for my daughter. As a father I...