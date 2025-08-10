A 28-year-old Lusaka man, James Mwanza, has dragged his arranged wife, Jane Banda, 25, to court seeking a divorce, citing ongoing conflicts and accusations tied to repeated miscarriages. Mwanza told the Matero Local Court that Banda frequently blames his late grandmother for ‘killing’ her unborn babies whenever she suffers a miscarriage. He also accused his wife of using abusive language and mocking their marriage, which she dismisses as a ‘marriage for soya pieces,’ implying it was a low-value arrangement. When the matter came before Magistrate Lewis Mumba, Mwanza added that Banda often called him “desperate” for marriage because he allowed his grandmother to arrange their union. “My name is James Mwanza, I am 28 years old, I stay in George...