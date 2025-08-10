You’ve probably come across Dr Kachinga Sichizya’s viral videos, standing beside a hospital bed in the wards at UTH, singing and praying with his patients before operating on their brain or spine. It’s a powerful, intimate moment, not the kind of pre-op routine you’d expect from a neurosurgeon. But then again, Dr Kachinga is not your typical surgeon. He says he spends more hours in the morgue than anyone he knows, believing that true surgical excellence begins there. “The morgue makes a neurosurgeon,” he says. Dr Kachinga Sichizya, Chief of Neurosurgery at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), stands out as one of Zambia’s top homegrown specialists in a field often dominated by foreign-trained experts. He’s also the founder of By...