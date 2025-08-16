Kay Figo’s song Kanyelele remains one of Zambia’s biggest global hits, both in numbers and international airplay, from its release 14 years ago to date. She says its success allowed her to perform in countries she never imagined visiting, where, unlike many Zambian artistes who typically perform for fellow Zambians abroad, she sang to local, non-Zambian audiences who didn’t even speak her language, which she says proves the song’s global impact. Kay Figo says despite her efforts to push her music career, being an artiste in Zambia comes with challenges, including negativity from fans and false stories which have affected her emotionally and contributed to her silence from the music scene. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Kay Figo, whose...