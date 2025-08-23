Back in the day, having the tag “Romaside, Romaside” on a track was a major milestone for any Zambian artiste. It meant that the song had been produced by none other than Trevor Siyandi, better known as TK, the legendary producer often likened to Zambia’s own Dr Dre. TK is one of the architects of modern Zambian music, helping shape the sound of the industry and building the careers of some of the country’s most celebrated artistes, including JK, Alubusu, Slapdee, Izrael (formerly Exile), Hamoba, Ozzy, Danny Kaya, Master Flo, MKV, B Flow, and many others. His production catalogue is packed with timeless hits: Izrael’s So Lucky, Alubusu’s Bwela Pa Nyumba, Danny Kaya’s Usanisule, Ozzy’s Backstabber, Pompi’s Chipolopolo Remix, and...