When it comes to Hip Hop, debates about who is number one are never-ending. Globally, the genre has always sparked rivalry, and on the Zambian scene, names like Chef 187, Slapdee, and Macky 2 consistently dominate top-five lists. But rapper Njavwanji Sinkala, better known as Drifta Trek, insists that while he respects the three, he considers himself number one. Drifta recently stirred conversation after releasing his new song Mwine Filimu, featuring Slapdee and Kayz Adams. Following the release, he took to Facebook to clarify that he does not see himself as just a “Lusaka rapper,” but as a Zambian rapper, a distinction he says matters because his music goes beyond regional boundaries. Appearing on Yatu Vibes, Drifta explained that he...