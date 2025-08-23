One-third of the award-winning group Urban Hype, Fumbani Changaya, popularly known as F Jay, says his decision to drop out of college was driven by his early success in music and the desire to be his own boss. Speaking on the Tea with Tash podcast, F Jay recalled how the growing fame began clashing with his academic life. Lecturers constantly reminded him about assignments, and what once seemed like routine accountability started feeling, in his words, like they were “breathing down his neck.” His mother and uncle eventually gave him the freedom to follow his passion, on condition that he would take full responsibility for the decision if it failed. F Jay narrated how the crowd responding positively to one...