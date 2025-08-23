Legendary musician Jordan Katembula, popularly known as JK, chose to mark his birthday this past Thursday in a unique and heartwarming way. Instead of the usual fanfare, he spent the day at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) children’s surgical ward, where he donated assorted items and brightened the spirits of mothers and their children. For many people, a birthday is a day to be celebrated, showered with gifts, and surrounded by well-wishers. But JK decided to flip the script, using his special day to give rather than receive. His donation included groceries, toys, washing powder, and fruits for the ward. In a short video shared on his Facebook page, JK expressed gratitude for life and explained why he chose to...