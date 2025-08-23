Mpali actress Natasha Chipepo has slammed fans who shame actors and influencers for living normal lives, like not driving or taking public transport, saying such judgement pressures them to fake wealth and lifestyles, even though they’re just human like everyone else. Chipepo says the entertainment industry has challenges fans rarely see, from tough contracts and job uncertainties to the fear of being blacklisted. She says putting entertainers on a high pedestal creates pressure to live beyond their means, sometimes pushing them into unhealthy or unethical behaviour. In a video posted on her Facebook page, Chipepo said she was prompted to speak out after reading a post advising actors to be cautious about their contracts, and then seeing hurtful comments mocking...