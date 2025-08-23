Maurice Malawo, popularly known as Raydo, is widely recognised as a music producer, rapper, and founder of Digital X. Having been instrumental in the rise of artistes like Slapdee, P Jay and Kay Figo, and producing international hits for JK, Mampi and Kayombo, many assumed he had retired since he hasn’t been active in music lately. But Raydo hasn’t disappeared, he has simply taken his creativity in a new direction: filmmaking. Recently appearing on DW Africa, Raydo revealed that he has spent the last five years building a career in film, a field where he has already received two nominations at the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). If you miss his magic touch when it comes to music...