Defilement and other forms of sexual abuse are among the most heinous crimes in society, with children and women bearing the brunt. Men, who are supposed to protect their families, have in many cases become the perpetrators. Despite repeated calls for stiffer punishment from organisations such as NGOCC and leaders like Justice Minister Princess Kasune and Community Development and Social Services Minister Doreen Mwamba, cases of defilement and rape continue to rise. Recently, the nation was shocked to learn of the early release of 72-year-old Winstone Kabinda, who served less than two years of a 30-year sentence for defiling a four-year-old child in 2018. Musician and women’s rights activist Daputsa Nkhata Zulu, popularly known as Sista D, has now urged...