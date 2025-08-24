In 2001, Maiko Zulu made history as the first and only Zambian artiste to win a Kora All Africa Music Award, known as the African Grammys, when he was crowned Best Male Reggae Artiste on the continent. His golden trophy now rests at the Livingstone Museum, where it has stood since 2012, an achievement that rarely gets the spotlight it deserves. However, more than two decades later, Maiko says reggae still battles stigma, often targeted by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) as if it were a crime in itself. Maiko points out how reggae concerts are often subjected to unjust scrutiny, citing a recent incident during the One People Africa tour. When legendary reggae artiste Burning Spear visited the country,...