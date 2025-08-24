ILERIOLUWA Babalobi, a Nigerian adventurer, is on a mission to become the first African to visit every country on the continent using only public transportation, a feat he hopes will earn him a Guinness World Record. Since setting off in May last year, he has already travelled through 22 countries, including Zambia, despite visa hurdles, arrests, and even road accidents along the way. Diggers Life caught up Babalobi for an intriguing conversation about his adventures. “I embarked on the journey last year in May. I thought I would have completed it by now. The target was to complete it in nine months. But now it’s 13 months and I have not even gone half. I spent four months in West...