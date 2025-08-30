Kings Malembe Malembe has revealed that former president Edgar Lungu once gave him K500,000 in cash to buy music instruments, a gesture he describes as priceless support for his ministry. Speaking on The Table with Chimweka, Kings recounted how his relationship with Lungu began years before he became head of state. He recalled receiving a call from Lungu’s personal assistant, a Mr Chanda, who told him that the then defence minister wanted to buy his music. “Just one day, I received a call from Mr Chanda. He’s a, what do you call him? PA, Mr Chanda, the one who moves with the president. And he said, Mr Kings, where are you? I told him where I was. He said, My...