Macky 2 has released “Dear SlapDee”, a moving tribute to his longtime friend and former rival SlapDee, urging him to rediscover his purpose and remain visible in a music industry that still needs his voice. The song, which reflects on their legendary battles and shared journey, struck an emotional chord with SlapDee. In a Facebook post, he revealed how deeply the gesture touched him. “Today I woke up to flowers. I can’t lie, I dropped a tear. I have a special message for you, Macky 2,” he wrote. The two rappers defined an era of Zambian hip-hop. Macky 2 carried the Kopala Swag banner, while SlapDee stood tall with XYZ Entertainment. Their rivalry electrified stages, filled arenas, and pushed Zambian...