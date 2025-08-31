Last November, Wilcliff Sakala was told both his kidneys had failed. He never imagined that the woman he met on a dating site years earlier would one day give him a part of herself to keep him alive. His wife, Clara Mutale, donated one of her kidneys in a life-saving surgery at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Today, the couple is healthy and living their own version of “happily ever after.” Wilcliff, a communication consultant, and Clara, a relationship officer at an insurance company, remember how everything changed after his diagnosis. He was placed on dialysis for more than six months before undergoing a successful transplant on 11th June 2025, in an operation led by a Zambian medical team with...