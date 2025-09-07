MARRIED and feeling the heat? Or maybe you’re about to say ‘I do’? Gather round, because the Urban Evangelist, Mainza Nkomeshya, is serving up some real talk on how to keep your marriage strong and your love alive using five simple household items as a guide. Speaking at her niece Nelly’s bridal shower, the communications specialist, entrepreneur and media personality drew on her personal experience of being prepared for marriage in Soli culture. She shared that she was taught that a woman’s home should never run out of five items: a candle (the Light of God), matches (little acts that keep the flame alive), salt (which represents the attitudes, words and actions that preserve the union), cooking oil (the Holy...