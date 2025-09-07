THE Kabulonga Girls Secondary School PTA is planning the creation of a mixed-use development on the school property, called the “Kabulonga Mixed-Use Park.” The project aims to upgrade school facilities while boosting economic activity. Part of the school’s land would be developed to include modern office spaces, retail areas, residential accommodation, and a self-sufficient, upgraded school. The initiative is designed to generate revenue to maintain the school, which currently faces challenges from aging infrastructure and insufficient government funding, with the PTA noting that state support through the Constituency Development Fund and quarterly grants is not enough to cover ongoing maintenance. The mixed-use park would create a sustainable funding model, with commercial and residential developments providing resources to improve the school’s...