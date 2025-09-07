A WOMAN of Chelstone Police Camp has narrated how charms found in her girls’ bedroom, meant for the girls she was keeping, led her husband to suspect they were intended to kill him. This is a matter in which Cynthia Mweemba, 40, sued her husband, James Mwamba, 44, a police officer, seeking marriage reconciliation. Testifying before Magistrates Elizabeth Zulu and Charity Milambo, Cynthia said she left her matrimonial home after her husband accused her of having a boyfriend, which she denied knowing about. “I’m 40 years old, I live in Chelstone. I’m not doing anything at the moment. We got married in 2007; he was charged K2,500 bride price, which he paid in full. We have four children, with the...