A CRISIS is brewing at the Office of the Public Protector, with some insiders accusing Public Protector Caroline Sokoni and her senior staff of nepotism and favouritism. They have also raised sexual harassment claims against some senior officials, allegations they say have crippled the institution’s ability to serve the public. Sokoni has addressed these allegations that have rocked her office, denying claims of nepotism and favouritism. In her defence, Sokoni says the office does not appoint, promote, transfer, or dismiss staff, as all powers related to employment lie with the Civil Service Commission and Public Service Management Division. Regarding sexual harassment claims against senior officials, Sokoni explains that the initial complaints were anonymous, making it difficult to take formal action....