ART is not only a form of creative expression, it’s a powerful tool for economic development. Sharmila Elias-Taijala, Executive Director for Dusty Orange Projects (DOPE) Malawi, believes that art is a transformative tool that can drive socio-economic prosperity. Sharmila says through festivals like the annual Lake of Stars Arts Festival, art has the ability to not only entertain but also shed light on tourism destinations, which attracts travellers and explorers to the country. This vision is shared by European Union (EU) Ambassador Karolina Stasiak who calls art a “smart economy”. She stresses that around the world, the performing arts contribute to countries’ development by generating skills, creating jobs and amassing wealth. Speaking during the Kwimbo National Arts Festival in Lusaka...