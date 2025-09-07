THE Chelstone Local Court has heard how a man invested all his pension money in building houses on his mother-in-law’s property, only for his wife to later sue him for divorce. Steven Lyambo, 52, told the court that after retiring from his embassy job, he used his pension to build a two-room house and a one-room house at his mother-in-law’s compound, an investment he said was meant to secure the family’s future. His wife, Chuma Kasongo, 45, of Ng’ombe Compound, sued Lyambo for divorce, citing excessive alcohol consumption and his failure to provide for the family. Presiding over the matter, Magistrates Charity Milambo and Elizabeth Zulu questioned Chuma on how her husband would be able to provide for their children,...