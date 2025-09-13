Artistes stole the show at rapper Dizmo’s Chilanga Mulilo ceremony last weekend when they showered him with cash in a lively display of support. Rapper Ephraim Kasonde alias Dizmo received Chilanga Mulilo from his longtime girlfriend Mutinta Namukwanya, who is known as Tinta and the mother of his one year son. Unlike his energetic stage performances, the occasion placed tradition at the centre. The traditional event, which is part of Bemba marriage customs, saw Dizmo’s bride-to-be’s family prepare and serve a variety of traditional dishes to his family, symbolising the meals their daughter will provide in marriage. The gathering was not short of music industry colour. Several artistes turned up in support, and in a lively display of camaraderie, they...