Hip hop and dancehall artiste Michael Mandona, popularly known as Mic Burner, says he doesn’t release music often because he wants every project to make a big impact. He has explained that success in the music industry is not about releasing songs constantly, but about careful planning and timing. Speaking on Intwi Radio, he said his approach was strategic. “I mean, consistency is key, but you also really need to plan out how you maneuver in this industry, you know what I mean? I’ve been a victim of that before, which wasn’t ideal. I rarely release music, but when I do, it has to hit. I’m a rare case, you know what I mean? It’s very hard to just. Yes,...