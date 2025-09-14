Comedian Kazungo Emmanuel Ndeya, popularly known as Ken Dumbo, says he has been offered up to K15,000 to insult people on social media but has always refused. Speaking on the Tea With Tash podcast, Ken Dumbo said some people pay public figures to post falsehoods or insults on their behalf. “It’s sad that there are people that will come to you and say ‘Tash I have a 10,000 or I have a 15,000, I want you to insult this person or expose this person,” he said. “I have had those offers but I always say muntu wanga si nkani zamene ningayambe kuchita (my friend, that’s not something I can do). Mine is not to insult people or expose people. If...