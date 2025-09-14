A LUSAKA woman from Mtendere East has told court how she once ended up sharing a bed with her husband’s girlfriend in their matrimonial home after he claimed the woman was his cousin. Catherine Nkonde, 39, said she cannot reconcile with her husband because he has a girlfriend who teaches at their daughter’s school. Speaking before Chelstone Magistrates Charity Milambo and Elizabeth Zulu, Catherine described how her husband beat her in public while she was naked when he was drunk. The matter arose from divorce proceedings filed by her husband, Lukas Daka, who cited excessive alcohol consumption, smoking nsunko, and abandoning the matrimonial home since 2024. “I’m 45 years old, I live in Mtendere East. I’m just doing some piece...