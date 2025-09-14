All eyes will be on Kunda Mwamulima, Miss Universe Zambia 2025, as she makes a special guest appearance on the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) runway next Tuesday during the NYFW AM event. Alice Rowlands Musukwa, chairperson of Arm Model Management and president of Miss Universe Zambia, announced Mwamulima’s participation in a social media post. “Proud moment for Arm Model Management Agency, Miss Universe Zambia 2025, Kunda Mwamulima, has been confirmed as a special guest to walk New York Fashion Week on the 16th of September 2025. One time,” read the post. New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is one of the biggest and most influential fashion events in the world. It’s part of the “Big Four” fashion weeks, alongside Paris,...