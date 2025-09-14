Rich Bizzy says he feels underappreciated in the music industry despite the effort and contributions he has made over the years. He noted that while some people describe him as underrated, his main focus has always been on music as an art form. He added that recognition often comes only when artistes show visible signs of success beyond their craft. Speaking during his appearance on Zaye Zahala, Rich Bizzy reflected on his career and the creation of the Boss Experience concert. “I feel like I’ve done a lot in the music industry, and I’ve not been appreciated accordingly. And I’ve read a lot of comments with people saying, ‘he is underrated, shani, shani.’ And I feel like, oh, okay, so...